Mum pays tribute to 'handsome' and 'caring' teenage boy, 18, killed in collision with HGV in Morecambe
An HGV struck a pedestrian on the A623 Bay Gateway, between Mellishaw Lane and Northgate, shortly after 3am on Sunday.
The pedestrian, 18-year-old Leo Mountain, suffered "serious injuries" and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
In a heartfelt tribute, Leo's mum said: “It is with immensely heavy hearts that we—Lee, Lewis, Olivia, and myself—let people know that our youngest has decided to stay 18 forever.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every message and call. You’ll never know how much it means to us.
“Our boy was the most handsome, funny, dopy, hardworking, caring, beautiful young man.
“Sleep tight, our bambino.”
Leo’s boxing club also paid tribute to him, recalling his warmth and talent.
A spokesperson for the club said: “Leo was a fantastic young man, an absolute credit to himself and his family. Every boxer, coach and supporter had nothing but love for Leo, he was one of those people you couldn’t help but love. He had an infectious personality and brought laughter and light to every room.
“In boxing terms, Leo most recently became a North West Region champion, which we know he, his family and the club took great pride in.
"He was a very talented boxer, had a great attitude and loved to box.
“Leo had a champion’s heart in and out of the ring.
“To think his cheeky smile, his jokes and his presence won’t be seen any longer is just unthinkable. He had so much to offer this world, his journey had only just started.
“Leo, you are a son, grandson, brother, friend, gentleman, fighter and boxer. You’re respected by many, loved by many and … a champion. Forever in our hearts and minds, you’ll always be missed.
“All the club’s thoughts are with Leo’s family. We can’t imagine what they’re going through.”
PC Daniel Brown, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Leo’s family and loved ones at this devastating time.
“Leo tragically lost his life in this collision, and we continue to appeal for any information or footage that could assist our inquiries.
“If you can help, please get in touch with us.”
If you have any information that may assist police, call 101 quoting log number 0160 of April 20.
