The mum of a talented dancer who has starred in Matilda the Musical and Wicked has opened an aesthetics and Japanese head spa in Bamber Bridge.

Rhonda Michelle has opened Serenity Sisters with her sister Alison.

The sisters, who are both nurses, were born and raised in the heart of Bamber Bridge so launching the shop here was a no brainer for the pair.

The store officially opened on Thursday evening and is located at 249 Station Road.

Rhonda said: “The business is called Serenity Sisters and we provide a range of aesthetics alongside the viral TikTok Japanese head spa.

“We cater for everyone of all age groups.”

Relax and unwind in one of the spacious rooms. | UGC

What is a Japanese head spa?

A Japanese head spa is a holistic treatment that involves scalp cleansing, massage, and hair washing, based on the belief that scalp health affects hair quality.

The process typically includes exfoliation to remove dead skin and impurities, deep cleansing which detoxifies the scalp and hydration which uses deep conditioning masks to hydrate hair follicles.

Some of the benefits from having this treatment is that it is thought to alleviate stress and anxiety and promote better sleep.

Some of the treatments available include the popular Ultimate Luxury Waterfall Experience which last 60 minutes and costs £80.

It involves a full scalp analysis and is designed to purify, hydrate and deeply relax. It includes a mixture of gentle and exfoliating scalp massage, using tools, essential oils, cleansing treatment, and a steam treatment that soothes both the scalp and mind.

Also included in this treatment is a therapeutic neck and shoulder massage and a complimentary facial mask and foot mask, which are optional and will leave you feeling refreshed and re-energised.

Aesthetics are also carried out at the new business. | UGC

There is also a Mum and Daughter Package for 70 minutes at a cost of £75.

Leave all your worries at the door and enter the relaxing world of the waterfall experience.

Rhonda’s son Reagan Masterson, 16, plays a dancer in the new Wicked movie which stars Ariana Grande and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey.

Reagan with Wicked Director Jon M Chu. | UGC

He applied for the role and auditioned against thousands to secure a place in the movie with 13 others in his section before rehearsing on set in London for four weeks.

Proud Rhonda said: “He is doing so well and is the first in the family to dip his toes into the acting world.”

For more information or to make a booking you can visit the sisters’ Facebook page at Japanese headspa Bamber Bridge.