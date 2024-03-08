Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The devastated mum of of a teenage hit-and-run victim is still waiting for a death certificate - eight weeks after his inquest finally concluded.

Tracey Milligan, from Buckshaw Village, said she's heard "absolutely nothing" from Preston Coroner's Court since Dylan Crossey's case was finalised on January 19.

She said: "We've heard nothing, absolutely nothing. When the inquest finished, I was handed a piece of paper and it said that because Dylan had been dead for longer than 12 months, it might take a couple of weeks for the death certificate to come through. I had no problems with that.

"But it's been more than a couple of weeks now, and when I've emailed, I've not heard anything. As much as I'm dreading that certificate coming, I need the closure. It's the end, really. It's the last thing of Dylan's."

Dylan, a 15-year-old pupil at Dylan Crossey, a pupil at All Hallow's in Penwortham, died after being knocked off his bicycle in Chainhouse Lane, Whitestake in October 2016 by a BMW driven by New Longton man, David Harwood. It took more than seven years for his inquest to conclude owing to a series of legal issues.

Tracey added: "After everything I've been through, I'm still chasing, it's not right. It's digusting. To me, it feels like Dylan doesn't matter to anyone."

The late Dylan Crossey with his mum Tracey

Mother's Day

Tracey said she has found the run-up to this Mother's Day "emotional", and plans to visit Dylan's grave on Sunday. She said: "I've found it hard. I'll be putting flowers on my son's grave when he should be coming to see me. He used to make such a fuss of Mother's Day, too. He'd save up his money and would treat me. He was such a loving boy."