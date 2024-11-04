Multiple people wanted by Lancashire Police after Preston attack leaves man with ‘serious injuries’
The victim was left with “serious injuries” to his head, back and arm following an attack on Friargate in the early hours of Sunday, September 22.
Officers on Monday (November 4) released CCTV images of several people they wanted to identify as part of their investigation.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst we appreciate that this was some time ago, our officers have been conducting extensive enquiries behind the scenes.
“We now need to ask for your help to identify those in the images as we believe they may be able to help with our enquiries.”
If you can help, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0171 of September 22.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.