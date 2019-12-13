Much Hoole charity hosts special workshop for its Christmas shoe box appeal in aid of the needy

A Much Hoole-based charity helped people get into the festive spirit with a special workshop for its Christmas shoe box appeal.

Julie Rowlandson, community ambassador, hosted the event at the International Aid Trust's warehouse in Longton Business Park, Station Road.

Julie Rowlandson, community ambassador for International Aid Trust, with some of the toys that have been donated to the organisation's Christmas gift appeal.

The charity is inviting people to fill shoe boxes with gifts for children and adults living in poverty abroad.

Julie gave a fascinating talk about the charity's work during the workshop and showcased the types of items that could be gifted.

She said: "We are making shoe box gifts to go to people who have very little, mainly in other countries, so we've been wrapping boxes and packing them with lots of lovely things that they might like."

For more information, visit http://internationalaidtrust.org.uk