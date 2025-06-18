MPs vote to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales - how Lancashire MPs voted
The significant majority vote marks the most substantial change to abortion legislation in nearly six decades. Under the new provisions, women who terminate a pregnancy outside the existing legal time limit, currently 24 weeks, will no longer face the possibility of police investigation.
However, the law will continue to criminalise those who assist with abortions carried out outside the legal framework, including healthcare professionals. The amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill was introduced by Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi and passed with a majority of 242 votes.
As the matter was considered one of personal conscience, MPs were given a free vote. Currently, abortion in England and Wales remains technically illegal but is permitted up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, or later in specific circumstances, such as when the woman's life is at risk.
This is how each MP in Lancashire voted
Ayes
Lorraine Beavers (Blackpool North and Fleetwood) - Labour
Chris Webb (Blackpool South) - Labour
Oliver Ryan (Burnley) - Independent
Sarah Smith (Hyndburn) - Labour
Cat Smith (Lancaster and Wyre) - Labour
Lizzi Collinge (Morecambe and Lunesdale) - Labour
Maya Ellis (Ribble Valley) - Labour
Andy MacNae (Rossendale and Darwen) - Labour
Paul Foster (South Ribble) - Labour
Noes
Adnan Hussain (Blackburn) - Independent
Andrew Snowden (Fylde) - Conservative
Jonathan Hinder (Pendle and Clitheroe) - Labour
Patrick Hurley (Southport) - Labour
No vote recorded
Mark Hendrick (Preston) - Labour
Ashley Dalton (West Lancashire) - Labour
N/A
Sir Lindsay Hoyle (Chorley) - Speaker of the House