MP launches petition to save Lancashire war memorial - here's what's been happening

An MP has launched a petition to save a much-loved First World War memorial.

The monument is located on the grounds of The Venue in Scarisbrick, West Lancs, and was funded by the local community in 2014. It contains the names of 65 Scarisbrick residents who died during the First World War – half of those had not been named on previous memorials.

It is now at risk of being removed after trustees of the Venue (village hall) raised concerns about public safety. As part of the agreement to situate the monument, Scarisbrick Parish Council said it would maintain it and take responsibility for its upkeep. However, the trustees of the village hall have accused the council of failing in its duty and said they have been forced to issue a removal notice - which expired on August 9.

They said: “Despite repeated requests for the path to be fixed it has now become a serious safety issue with most of the flags cracked, uneven and able to be lifted away from the floor completely. The charity trustees have sent letters and emails to Scarisbrick Parish council but have not yet had any acknowledgement or reply, so we have had to spend our own time and money erecting a safety fence to prevent any member of the public injuring themselves.”

The Parish Council does not accept the validity of the notice, as it was not dated, and say the timescale was “totally unrealistic”. Nevertheless, the Parish Council has offered not only to repair the path but to lay a completely new one on solid foundations with better quality and longer lasting stone slabs, and to remove the slight gradient and widen the path up to and around the War Memorial in order to improve wheelchair access. They say the memorial itself is in excellent condition.

So far the Trustees of the Village Hall have not provided a date for council representatives to access the site in order to carry out the work, even though the offer was made at least two weeks ago.

Peter Wren, chairman of the Parish Council said: “The War Memorials Trust require at least 60 days notice of the removal and re-siting of a war memorial and will only grant its permission if the community wishes to have it removed and certain other criteria are met (such as it needs to be moved as HS2 is planned across its location). Clearly, from recent public protests, the majority of the residents of the village of Scarisbrick are opposed to the removal of the War Memorial. The Parish Council is adamant that the War Memorial remains in its current location and this stance is supported strongly by the local MP, Ashley Dalton, and the local County Councillor, Leon Graham.”

Scarisbrick War Memorial | LDR

Petition

Ms Dalton has launched a petition to save the memorial, signed by more than 1,200 people. As part of it, she says: “Residents in Scarisbrick are increasingly becoming concerned about the situation concerning the war memorial at Scarisbrick Village Hall, the running of the Hall and the steps taken by the trustees to restrict public access and remove play facilities.”

She said she attended a “really productive” Scarisbrick Parish Council that resolved to offer to repair the damaged path, but added: “However, this weekend I learned from local residents that the trustees of the Village Hall are planning to remove the war memorial even if the pavement is repaired.

“I am writing to the trustees of Scarisbrick Village Hall outlining my concerns about the maintenance and the running of the Hall and to express the strength of public opinion about the hall and their plans for the war memorial. I am also asking the trustees to meet with me to discuss these issues and their plans.”

Her petition calls on the trustees of Scarisbrick Village Hall to haltany plans to remove the war memorial located at the Hall. To sign the petition, click here.

Trustees of the Village Hall have been contacted for comment.