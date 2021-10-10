Volunteers climbed the Lancashire landmark alongside police officers after being called by paramedics at 5.30pm yesterday (Saturday), and said they were also led to believe a dog had been killed.

The Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team said in a statement: "It was believed there had been multiple dogs fighting, resulting in both the casualty's injury and potentially having killed another dog on the hill."

There was no suggestion the dog fight was organised, however.

Sunset looking at Pendle Hill in July 2021 (Picture: Mark Stinchon)

The team added: "The casualty was given pain relief and treated for several bite wounds, as a heated blanket and cas[ualty] bag to try and keep them warm, being before transported to Blackburn Hospital for further medical attention.

"Once the casualty was dealt with and on route to the hospital, team members diverted attention to recovering the other dog.

"However, as they started to ascend the hill they were met at one of the gates by a dog, clearly injured but defiantly alive.

"The animal was taken down to its owner who took it on to seek further veterinary care."