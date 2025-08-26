Volunteers from Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team were called out three times in less than a week to help children injured while out enjoying the outdoors.

The team were contacted by the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) after a 12-year-old fell off their bike at Lee Mill Quarry at around 5pm on Sunday, August 17.

Shortly afterwards the request was cancelled following a second call to NWAS.

Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team

Just two days later, on August 19 at around 5.20pm, another 12-year-old suffered a crash while biking at the quarry, colliding with a tree and sustaining more serious injuries.

Mountain rescue volunteers made their way to the scene where the youngster was given pain relief and had their injured leg splinted before being evacuated to an awaiting ambulance.

On Friday, August 22, the team were contacted again, this time by Lancashire Police, to help a child who had injured their leg on Pendle Hill and was unable to walk down.

The youngster’s injury was splinted at the scene before they were evacuated using the team’s buggy.

A spoeksman for Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team said: “We wish all three a speedy recovery.”