Motorway reopens after 'serious accident' in Lancashire

A motorway route through West Lancashire is back open on Saturday morning following a serious accident.

The eastbound carriageway of the M58 had been shut throughout Friday evening following an incident between junction five at Skelmersdale and the Orrell interchange at Wigan around 5pm.

Eye-witnesses said a collision had taken place between a HGV a pedestrian.

A diversion had been put in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Highways England said the carriageway reopened shortly before midnight and was operating as normal on Saturday, January 6.