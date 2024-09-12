Motorists are being warned to expect delays as Guild Way in Preston is currently partially closed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issuing an update to motorists travelling this morning Preston Police said that the road was closed due to a road traffic collision.

Guild Way in Preston is currently partially closed due to a road traffic collision. | Google

They said: “We want to update you and let you know that Guild Way, Preston is partially closed due to a road traffic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for the rest of the morning.”

They added: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for alternative routes via Liverpool Road and Strand Road.

“Thank-you for understanding!”