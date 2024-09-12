Motorists warned to expect delays as Guild Way in Preston partially closed due to a road traffic collision

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:05 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 10:35 BST
Motorists are being warned to expect delays as Guild Way in Preston is currently partially closed.

Issuing an update to motorists travelling this morning Preston Police said that the road was closed due to a road traffic collision.

Guild Way in Preston is currently partially closed due to a road traffic collision.
Guild Way in Preston is currently partially closed due to a road traffic collision. | Google

They said: “We want to update you and let you know that Guild Way, Preston is partially closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for the rest of the morning.”

They added: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for alternative routes via Liverpool Road and Strand Road.

“Thank-you for understanding!”

