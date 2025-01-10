Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy road in Blackburn is set to be closed “for some time” after a crash.

The three-vehicle collision occurred on Bolton Road near the Esso petrol station shortly before 1pm today.

The road was blocked in both directions as a result.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time whilst we assess the situation.”

Officers confirmed it was a “damage only” collision.

Heavy traffic was building in the area due to the road closure as emergency services worked at the scene.