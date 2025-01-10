Breaking

Motorists warned Bolton Road in Blackburn set to be closed ‘for some time’ after three-vehicle crash

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 13:26 GMT
A busy road in Blackburn is set to be closed “for some time” after a crash.

The three-vehicle collision occurred on Bolton Road near the Esso petrol station shortly before 1pm today.

The road was blocked in both directions as a result.

Bolton Road in Blackburn is set to be closed "for some time" after a crash
Bolton Road in Blackburn is set to be closed “for some time” after a crash | Google

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time whilst we assess the situation.”

Officers confirmed it was a “damage only” collision.

Heavy traffic was building in the area due to the road closure as emergency services worked at the scene.

