Lancashire’s motorway network is already seeing delays building as the Bank Holiday weekend kicks off.

Congestion has been reported on the northbound M6 between junctions 31 and 27 this afternoon.

The M61 northbound from Junction 8 (Chorley) up to the M6 is also experiencing delays of at least 15 minutes.

Congestion has been reported on the northbound M6 between junctions 31 and 27 on August 22 | National Highways

No crashes have been recorded so far, but today is expected to be one of the busiest days of the year for motorway traffic as millions of motorists head away for the late August holiday.

A massive 17.6 million leisure journeys are expected by car this Bank Holiday, with drivers in England and Wales eager to enjoy the last long weekend before Christmas, new figures from the RAC and INRIX suggest.

The RAC predicts traffic will build from Friday to Saturday, with three million getaway trips likely today, rising to 3.4 million on Saturday.

A further 2.4 million trips are planned for Sunday and 2.7 million for Monday, while an additional 6.1 million drivers are expected to make trips at some point between Friday and Monday.

Although this total is slightly down on the record 19.2 million trips in 2024, it is still the second-highest since 2020, when 18.4 million drivers said they planned to get away as lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The busiest travel times will be 10am–7pm on Friday, 9am–5pm on Saturday, and 11am–6pm on Monday.

Friday’s quieter periods start after 7pm, Saturday before 9am and Monday before 11am. On Sunday, traffic is expected to remain mostly free-flowing.

With roads likely to get even busier if the UK’s hot spell continues, the RAC is advising drivers to take precautions to reduce the risk of a breakdown.

August 22 is expected to be one of the busiest days of the year for motorway traffic | AA

RAC mobile servicing and repairs team leader Nick Mullender said: “More traffic on the roads will inevitably lead to more vehicle breakdowns, especially if the sun makes an appearance and people decide on the day to visit popular destinations.

“We’re expecting major roads to airports and coastal destinations to be extremely busy, especially the South East and South West regions which could end up bearing the brunt of most holiday hold-ups. Anyone planning routes through these areas should set off as early as possible or be prepared to spend longer in traffic.

“Every minute is precious on bank holidays and a breakdown has no place on the itinerary. Be confident your car is ‘road ready’ by checking it has enough oil and coolant, as well as ensuring that tyres are free of damage, have enough tread and are inflated properly.”