Motorists facing 20-minute delays on M6 and M55 near Preston
Motorists faced delays on the M6 and M55 near Preston on Sunday afternoon.
Traffic was building on the M6 southbound between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 31 (Samlesbury) at around 1.30pm.
Congestion was subsequently building on the M55 eastbound at motorists attempted to join the motorway.
A statement on National Highways’ website said: “There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic.”
The average speed recorded on the M6 was 25mph due to the traffic.
Normal traffic conditions were expected by 2.30pm.