Motorists asked to avoid road in Pendle due to an accident
Police have closed Bracewell Lane on the outskirts of Barnoldswick and Skipton due to a road traffic collision.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 4:13 pm
Emergency services are on the scene and drivers are being advised to find an alternative route.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We have closed Bracewell Lane on the outskirts of Barnoldswick and Skipton due to a road traffic collision. Please can you share the post if you know anyone who lives in the area and make them area of the situation.
"We will update yourselves once it is reopened."