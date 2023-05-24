News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after a crash which has closed Moss Lane in Hesketh Bank

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash which has closed Moss Lane in Hesketh Bank.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th May 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:46 BST

At 12:43pm today (Wednesday, May 24), Preston Police said: “Please be aware that Moss Lane, Hesketh Bank in Preston is closed due to a road traffic collision.

“Please avoid the area where possible,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you for your patience.”

There has been a crash on Moss Lane in Hesketh Bank.There has been a crash on Moss Lane in Hesketh Bank.
There has been a crash on Moss Lane in Hesketh Bank.
Most Popular

A Lancashire Police spokesperson confirmed they received a report of a crash between a car and a motorbike at 12:04pm, and that the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Read More
14 areas in Preston ranked by number of vehicle break-ins and thefts in March
Related topics:MotorcyclistHesketh BankPrestonLancashire Police