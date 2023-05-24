Motorcyclist taken to hospital after a crash which has closed Moss Lane in Hesketh Bank
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash which has closed Moss Lane in Hesketh Bank.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th May 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:46 BST
At 12:43pm today (Wednesday, May 24), Preston Police said: “Please be aware that Moss Lane, Hesketh Bank in Preston is closed due to a road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area where possible,
“Thank you for your patience.”
A Lancashire Police spokesperson confirmed they received a report of a crash between a car and a motorbike at 12:04pm, and that the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with leg injuries.