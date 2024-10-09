Motorcyclist suffers ‘minor injuries’ after crashing into parked car on Dickson Road in Blackpool
Emergency services cordoned off a road in Blackpool following a collision.
A motorcyclist crashed into a parked car on Dickson Road at around 8.20pm on Tuesday.
The road was subsequently cordoned off between Derby Road and Wilton Parade as emergency services worked at the scene.
Officers told the Gazette that the rider suffered “minor injuries”.
No further details were released by Lancashire Police.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.
