Motorcyclist seriously hurt in accident at Pilling

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after coming off his bike in Pilling.

The incident happened at around 3:45pm yesterday when the rider, a 42 year old man from Fleetwood, was travelling round a bend on Lancaster Road. He was thrown from his bike and landed in a nearby field.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains with serious head and spinal injuries.‎

Officers believe he had been travelling with two other motorcyclists along the same road.

When police arrived, a man thought to be one of the pair – a 43 year old from Thornton Cleveleys - was at the scene.

He was arrested a short time later on suspicion of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

This morning a second man, aged 37 and from Blackpool, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

Both have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the three motorcycles riding along the road to come forward.

Sgt Phil Baxendale said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the family of the injured motorcyclist. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We know that it was a busy time of day with lots of people on the road so someone must have seen something.

"If you did witness anything, or if you have any dash cam footage of the tragic incident or the three motorcyclists in the moments leading up to it, please get in touch as you could have vital information to assist our investigation.”

You can call 101 quoting incident reference 971 of October 20th.