Motorcyclist left 'seriously injured' after being hit by car in West Lancashire

Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a Ford Focus and a Suzuki GSF in St Helens Road at the junction with Scarth Hill Lane at around 1.35pm on Tuesday (May 18).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Liverpool, was taken to hospital with serious leg and arm injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a man in his 70s, did not suffer any serious injuries.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with their investigation to come forward.

Sgt Laura Kendall, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: "This collision has left a man with serious injuries and we need to establish exactly what has gone on.

"I would ask anybody with information or footage which could assist our enquiries to please get in touch."

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0845 of May 18.