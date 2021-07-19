Motorcyclist in his 70s airlifted to hospital after 'serious crash' in Lancashire

A Range Rover Evoque and a motorbike were involved in a collision at the junction of Hall Lane and Spa Lane at around 2.40pm on Saturday, July 17.

The motorcyclist - a man in his 70s from Ormskirk - suffered a "serious injury to his right knee".

He was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

A man was taken to hospital after a collision at the junction of Hall Lane and Spa Lane. (Credit: Google)

The driver of the Range Rover - a woman in her 20s from Wigan - was not injured.

Sgt Michael Belfield, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "A man has suffered a serious knee injury and we want to establish the exact circumstances.

"Any witnesses, or anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage of the incident, can call police on 101 quoting log 1006 of July 17."

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

