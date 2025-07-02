Motorcyclist in his 20s sadly dies following collision on the M6 near Leyland

Lancashire Police have provided a very sad update about a collision that happened on the M6, near Leyland last month.

At 6:23pm on Saturday, June 7, officers were called to reports of a collision on the southbound exit slip road at Junction 28 of the M6 at Leyland.

They discovered a motorcyclist, a man in his 20's, who had sustained serious injuries after his blue Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle collided with the crash barrier.

He was taken to hospital, where he tragically died today.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with his loved ones at this devastating time.

“They are being supported by specially trained officers. “

Sgt Bex Price of our Roads Policing Unit added: “A man has very sadly died following this collision. Our thoughts are with this man’s family at what we know is an extremely distressing time.

“We again urge anyone who may have been in the area, witnessed anything or who has dashcam footage from the area to contact us.”

If you witnessed this collision, have any information or dashcam footage that could assist us in enquiries, contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1085 of 7th June or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]