Motorcyclist dies after suffering 'serious injuries' in crash involving Dacia Jogger car in Ormskirk
A Honda motorbike and Dacia Jogger car were involved in a collision on Plough Lane shortly before 10am on Friday.
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 70s, suffered “serious injuries”. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car was unhurt.
Officers said an investigation was ongoing.
Insp Chris Walsh, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage to get in touch.”
If you can help, call 101 quoting log 0337 of September 6.
You can also email the serious collision investigation unit at [email protected]
