Motorcyclist, 26, killed in Blackpool collision

Ansdell Road, Blackpool

Officers were called to Ansdell Road at 2.05am following reports a Benelli TNT travelling towards Waterloo Road had come off the carriageway while negotiating a bend, mounted the pavement and collided with a stationary Honda Jazz.

The rider of the Benelli, a 26-year-old man from Blackpool, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sgt Andrew Hemingway, of West Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has tragically resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We are now working to establish exactly what caused the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”