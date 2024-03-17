If you're looking for a good box-set to binge, here are our top reader recommendations.
1. When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire, and its proprietors aren't going anywhere.
The Gentlemen Photo: Netflix
2. Shogun mini-series on Disney Plus. Set in Japan in the year 1600, Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.
Shogun Photo: FX
3. A boy is killed and his family embarks on a gangland war with an international cartel; but the Kinsellas have something the cartel does not: the unbreakable bonds of blood and family.
Kin Photo: Kin
4. Maya Stern is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. However, when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see her husband in her house.
Fool Me Once Photo: Netflix
