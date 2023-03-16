Morrisons shoppers evacuated from Chorley store and firefighters called following refrigeration fault
Morrisons shoppers in Chorley were evacuated as a precaution after a refrigeration unit suffered a malfunction.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 18:23 GMT
Four fire engines were called after the alarm was raised at the Morrisons supermarket in Brooke Street at around 2.50pm on Thursday (March 16).
The incident involved a “fault with some pipes linked to a refrigeration unit,” Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.
“The unit was not involved in a fire,” a spokesman added.
No injuries were reported.
Eyewitnesses confirmed the supermarket was back open for business at around 4.25pm.