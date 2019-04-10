Morrisons is selling packs of double yolk eggs at a bargain price

Double yolk eggs are usually a rarity, but Morrisons has launched packs of double yolk eggs - just in time for the Easter period.

One in a 1,000 chance

Double yolk eggs are extremely rare, due to only a certain number of chickens being able to produce them. There is normally just a one in 1,000 chance of finding one.

Young chickens more frequently produce double yolks, since they are in the early days of egg production.

A chicken will usually be between 20-28 weeks old in order to hatch these eggs, laying a double yolker once every 100 lays.

But those who enjoy double yolk eggs can now get their hands on them, as Morrisons are selling packs of four for £1.50 per pack.

However, the rarity of these eggs means there are only 1,000 boxes available nationwide.

Participating stores

The double yolk eggs are being sold in 11 selected participating stores, including:

Aldershot

Bradford Enterprise 5

Camden Town

Chingford

Erith

Failsworth

Harrow

Maidstone

Plymstock

Preston Riversway

Redditch