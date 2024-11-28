There were no real fears that a Lancashire teenager was in imminent danger of taking her own life, a coroner has concluded.

Morgan Iddon, 17, died from hanging in April 2024.

An inquest at the County Hall heard that Morgan, of Sandy Lane, Preston, was seen by staff at Royal Preston Hospital's Accident and Emergency department a total of 13 times between July 2023 and March 2024.

Morgan Iddon was described by staff at Myerscough College as a "beautiful student" | muchloved.com

She was often assessed, discharged and sent home.

Morgan was found dead in Haslam Park, Preston, on April 5, the day after contacting mental health services.

Area coroner Richard Taylor concluded that she died from suicide.

Messages found at the scene made it clear she had intended to take her own life.

Her dad Andrew told the four-day hearing that Morgan knew she needed treatment but felt like she was "getting nowhere" receiving help.

The Myerscough College student was under the care of several agencies.

County Hall in Preston | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

She had received treatment including medication, residential care and being sectioned under the Mental Health Act in recent years and was in the process of being transferred from child to adult services.

The inquest heard that Morgan, who suffered from emotionally unstable personality disorder, felt she should be back in a residential unit called The Cove but health professionals felt medication and other treatment would be better for her.

Coroner Mr Taylor said he accepted that Morgan would have been confused by the number of different agencies caring for her.

But although she may have felt she was not not being listened to, he could not criticise the decision making by mental health professionals.

Mr Taylor told her father: "I can't imagine what you went through, and I can't imagine what Megan was suffering."

He said it may be that Mr Iddon was frustrated at times by a lack of communication from the various agencies and the feeling that she would be better returning to The Cove.

Morgan's hedgehog house at Myerscough College | Myerscough College

But he said health professionals felt that going back to hospital would make her more poorly.

Morgan was described by staff at Myerscough College as a "beautiful student".

The teenager found certain situations challenging so the college had arranged for her to learn from home where possible.

Morgan's dad had complained during the inquest that Morgan had often been treated at Royal Preston Hospital and sent home without his knowledge.

The hearing heard that Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust had since introduced new procedures to improve safeguarding and communication with relatives when patients were admitted to A and E.

Extra training was also being carried out.