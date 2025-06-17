Morecambe paedophile who preyed on victim when she was young girl and again as teen jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:59 BST
A Morecambe paedophile who sexually abused a girl when she was a child and again when she was a teenager has been jailed.

Gary Wanless, 50, of Christie Avenue, Morecambe, appeared at ­­­­­­­­­­Preston Crown Court on June 13 where he was sentenced for two separate offences involving the same victim.

Most Popular

He pleaded guilty to assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration and to engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a child aged between 13 and 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Gary Wanless sexually abused a girl when she was a child and again when she was a teenagerplaceholder image
Gary Wanless sexually abused a girl when she was a child and again when she was a teenager | Lancashire Police

The first offence took place in the Morecambe area when the girl was 3-4 years old.

The second offence happened when she was 14.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Wanless was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison with a year on an extended licence

He was also given a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), a 15-year restraining order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Det Chief Kirsten Bell, of the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Gary has a clear sexual interest in children and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down to him. The victim in this case has been incredibly brave throughout the whole process.

“If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, please know that you will be listened to, your report will be investigated, and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”

Related topics:MorecambeLancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice