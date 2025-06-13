More than 500 knives recovered in Lancashire in a week - but 'the work doesn’t stop there'
A total of 523 knives, including swords and cleavers, were safely surrendered or recovered during the week of action.
The operation was carried out by officers in collaboration with the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network and a range of partner agencies.
The initiative aimed not only to target individuals carrying dangerous weapons but also to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of knife crime and engage with retailers selling bladed articles.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Key results from the week:
- 22 weapon sweeps conducted in local public spaces
- Numerous test purchase operations to ensure retailers comply with legislation
- 66 educational inputs in schools, engaging with over 2,000 young people
- 106 stop and searches carried out
- 523 knives recovered from the four dedicated knife surrender bins located across East Lancashire
Community engagement was central to the operation, with officers also delivering talks, visits, and leaflet drops to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is never the answer.
Sergeant Mick Johnson from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network said: “Op Sceptre week has seen some really positive results, with lots of knives and other weapons being taken off our streets.
“Our partnership work has played a crucial role in getting our knife crime message out there and will continue to do so.
“However, the work doesn’t stop there, we all have a part to play in preventing knife crime. I would encourage anyone who you think may be carrying a knife to visit one of our knife bins to surrender any weapons safely."
Knife surrender bin locations
- Waterfoot Police Station, Bacup Road, BB4 7JA
- Calico Homes, Croft Street, Burnley, BB11 1ED
- Darwen Police Station, Union Street, BB3 0DA
- Blackburn Road, Accrington (Bus Station)
If you have information about knife crime in your area, contact police on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.