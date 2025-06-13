More than 500 knives were recovered across East Lancashire in just one week as part of Operation Sceptre - a national initiative focused on tackling knife crime.

A total of 523 knives, including swords and cleavers, were safely surrendered or recovered during the week of action.

The operation was carried out by officers in collaboration with the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network and a range of partner agencies.

More than 500 knives were recovered across East Lancashire in just one week as part of Operation Sceptre | Contributed

The initiative aimed not only to target individuals carrying dangerous weapons but also to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of knife crime and engage with retailers selling bladed articles.

Key results from the week:

22 weapon sweeps conducted in local public spaces

Numerous test purchase operations to ensure retailers comply with legislation

66 educational inputs in schools, engaging with over 2,000 young people

106 stop and searches carried out

523 knives recovered from the four dedicated knife surrender bins located across East Lancashire

Community engagement was central to the operation, with officers also delivering talks, visits, and leaflet drops to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is never the answer.

Sergeant Mick Johnson from Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network said: “Op Sceptre week has seen some really positive results, with lots of knives and other weapons being taken off our streets.

“Our partnership work has played a crucial role in getting our knife crime message out there and will continue to do so.

“However, the work doesn’t stop there, we all have a part to play in preventing knife crime. I would encourage anyone who you think may be carrying a knife to visit one of our knife bins to surrender any weapons safely."

Knife surrender bin locations

Waterfoot Police Station, Bacup Road, BB4 7JA

Calico Homes, Croft Street, Burnley, BB11 1ED

Darwen Police Station, Union Street, BB3 0DA

Blackburn Road, Accrington (Bus Station)

If you have information about knife crime in your area, contact police on 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.