More than 350 weapons have been surrendered across Lancashire during a month-long amnesty ahead of a new ban on owning ninja swords.

The change in legislation, which came into force on August 1, now makes it illegal to own, sell, import or manufacture ninja swords, even in private homes.

While it was already against the law to carry such weapons in public, the updated Criminal Justice Act 1988 (Offensive Weapons Order) has closed a key legal loophole.

The new law forms part of Ronan’s Law, named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was fatally stabbed with a ninja sword in 2022.

During the July amnesty, 50 swords were handed in at police stations across Lancashire, with an additional 315 weapons surrendered at amnesty bins located throughout the county.

Chief Inspector Gemma Barr, Operational Lead for the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said the changes give police vital new powers to tackle knife crime.

“Every weapon surrendered is one less that could end up on the streets,” she added.

“We welcome the new police powers to remove these dangerous weapons from homes, and I believe this is an important step in protecting the public.

“But tackling knife crime is about more than police enforcement – it’s a shared effort.

“Through our Violence Reduction Network, we’re focused on addressing the root causes, supporting young people, and making communities safer.”

Although the amnesty has now ended, Lancashire police are still accepting weapons in their surrender bins which can be found HERE.

However, financial compensation is no longer available.