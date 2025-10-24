More than 20,000 illegal cigarettes and 350 vapes have been seized from a shop in Rawtenstall during a major day of action by police and partner agencies in Rossendale.

The operation, held on Wednesday, October 22, saw officers target community concerns raised through the Lancashire Talking survey - including illegal parking near schools, speeding and the sale of illicit tobacco.

Police carried out morning patrols around several primary schools across the borough, speaking with parents and pupils about road safety and the importance of parking legally during busy drop-off and pick-up times.

Speeding operations took place on Burnley Road East, Burnley Road at Weir and New Line, where four Section 59 warnings were issued to drivers for anti-social behaviour behind the wheel.

Officers also teamed up with Lancashire Parking Services in Bacup, issuing four parking tickets after previous warnings.

Later in the day, the Neighbourhood Policing Team joined Trading Standards to raid a Rawtenstall shop following complaints about the sale of illegal tobacco.

Inside, officers uncovered thousands of counterfeit cigarettes and hundreds of illicit vapes.

Sgt Paul Marsden, of Rossendale Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “It’s great that we have been able to remove a quantity of illegal tobacco products from the streets of Rossendale.

“We will continue to actively work with our partner agencies to tackle the issues and concerns of our communities, and this day of action is just one example of the work we do day-in-day-out.

“We encourage the community to continue to report their concerns so that the appropriate agency can take effective action.”

Residents are being encouraged to share their concerns and stay updated by signing up to ‘In the Know’ via www.stayintheknow.co.uk.