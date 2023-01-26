More than 1,300 homes in Chorley hit by power cut
More than 1,300 hones in Chorley are without power this morning
By Tony Durkin
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 9:16am
Electricity North West are investigating the issue, with a spokesman saying: “We are aware of a #powercut in #Chorley #PR7 affecting 1,361 customers.
"Our engineer is on their way to investigate. To receive updates on this please DM your full address and contact number. If you or anybody in your household require assistance, direct message us.”
Power cuts can be reported by phone on 105, while live power cut information is available via their website www.enwl.co.uk.