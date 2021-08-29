More delays on M6 as crash closes a lane near Preston
A collision has closed one lane of the M6 near Preston this afternoon, causing further delays to an already busy section of motorway.
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 3:00 pm
Updated
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 3:02 pm
Emergency services were called to an incident which forced them to close one of the four lanes on the northbound carriageway.
The road had seen heavy traffic and hold-ups earlier in the day, some queues stretching back down both the M6 and M61 due to Bank Holiday weekend.
But just as delays seemed to have eased the smash, between Junction 31|A for Preston East and Longridge and Junction 32 at Broughton, brought further trouble for motorists.
It is not known if anyone has been hurt in the collision.