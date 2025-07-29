A “monster” who “left a trail of destruction” after carrying out “unspeakable sexual crimes” against young boys in Lancashire has been jailed.

Andrew Thomson, 53, was jailed for 24 years on Friday after carrying out serious sexual offences against a six-year-old boy and an eight-year-old boy.

After Thomson was arrested for those crimes, police were contacted by two further victims who the defendant had befriended and then sexually assaulted some years earlier.

Thomson’s latest offences

Thomson groomed his first two victims, attempted to rape them and carried out multiple sexual assaults against them.

He also forced them to watch him perform lewd acts on himself in their presence.

Thomson told his victims not to tell anyone about what he was doing to them “or it will be bad luck in life”.

Those offences mainly occurred in Accrington.

Two further victims come forward

When news of Thomson’s arrest came to light, two further victims came forward.

Thomson befriended both those victims when he was in his late teens/early 20s and they were still at school.

Thomson pulled the third victim’s shorts down when he was sat on a tree stump and sexually assaulted him.

The victim, who was around nine or ten at the time, was so traumatised by what happened that he moved away from the area.

The fourth victim was between eight and ten-years-old when Thomson invited him into his house in Accrington.

Thomson proceeded to sexually assault him in his bedroom.

What was he sentenced for?

Thomson, of Bawdlands, Clitheroe, pleaded guilty to attempted rape of a child under 13, causing/inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Sitting at Burnley Crown Court, Judge Sara Dodd also made Thomson subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and placed him on the Sex offenders Register for life.

“Some of the worst sexual offending I have seen in my career”

Det Chief Hannah Blundell, who works in Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Thomson is a manipulative sexual deviant who carried out unspeakable sexual crimes against two vulnerable boys.

“This is some of the worst sexual offending I have seen in my career and I welcome the significant sentence Thomson has received, which reflects the very real danger he poses to all male children.

“I want to praise the victims for their bravery in coming forward, though they may not fully understand what happened to them or why.”

Det Chief Jason Taylor, who is from Lancashire Police’s East Child Protection Team and investigated the offences against the third and fourth victim, said: “Thomson has left a trail of destruction in his wake as a result of his abhorrent sexual conduct.

“This offending has spanned decades and has had a profound impact on all of his victims and their loved ones.

“I hope the outcome of this case encourages other victims to come forward, confident they will be believed, listened to and that we will do everything in our power to put their abuser before the courts.”