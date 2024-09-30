Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A takeaway in Kirkham has been slapped with a one star food hygiene rating.

Monkey’s Box, located at 15 Poulton Street, was found to have left rice out most of the day unrefrigerated and used raw containers for cooked foods.

Monkeys Box takeaway in Kirkham has been told it needs to improve. | Google Maps

The inspection that was carried out on Thursday, August 15, also found that there were beansprouts in the refridgerator past the use by date and that the floor beneath the sink in the kitchen was in a ‘poor state of repair’.

At the time of the visit there was only one sink provided for washing up which was also used for food wash.

It was also noted that there was no intervening ventilated space between the toilet and the food room and the water to the changing rooms was not at a hygienic temperature.

At the time of the visit the drains in the rear yard were blocked and overflowing.

Food Standards Agency food hygiene rating 1 - indicated major improvement necessary | nw

There was also a hole to the base of the door leading from the kitchen into the alleyway where food pests could potentially gain access.

Although the manager had level 2 training, there was little understanding of food safety principles, nor was there food hygiene training among food handlers.

A letter on how the business needs to improve has been issued and a follow up inspection will follow in due course.