A missing woman who was last seen five days ago has links to Preston, Blackpool and Burnley.

Theresa Fitzpatrick was last seen in Burnley at 6.50am on Thursday, but she is now believed to be in the Preston area.

The 38-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with brown, shoulder length hair.

Theresa Fitzpatrick was last seen in Burnley at 6.50am on May 8 | Lancashire Police

She was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey top, a grey body warmer and carrying a white bag.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst we have been making enquiries ever since she was reported missing to us, we are now in a position to ask for your help.

“For immediate sightings of Theresa, please call 999.”

If you have any information about her whereabouts call 101, quoting log number 16 of May 10.