An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing woman who has links to Darwen, Blackburn and Preston.

Lois Ratcliffe, from Darwen, was last seen at around 10am yesterday.

The 42-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with long straight black hair.

Police believe she is driving a green Honda Jazz car, registration MT02 WTU.

Lois has links to Darwen, Blackburn and Preston.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings.

If you have any other information about Lois’ whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0749 of March 30.