News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Missing teenage girl, 17, from Preston found 'safe and well' following appeal

A missing teenage girl from Preston has been found following a public appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Jan 2024, 18:56 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 17:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lidia Lupo was reported missing after she was last seen in person on Church Street at around 4.40pm on Saturday (January 27).

The 17-year-old was later caught on CCTV boarding a train at Preston railway station shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday (January 28).

A missing teenager from Preston has been found following a public appealA missing teenager from Preston has been found following a public appeal
A missing teenager from Preston has been found following a public appeal
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers on Monday (January 29) said they were concerned for her welfare and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Lancashire Police later confirmed on Tuesday (January 30) that Lidia had been found "safe and well."

A spokesman for the force said: "Yesterday we asked for your help to find Lidia, 17, who was missing from Preston.

"To update you, we are pleased to say that she has been found safe and well.

"Thanks to everyone who shared and helped with the appeal."

Related topics:TeenagerPrestonSpokesmanCCTVLancashire PoliceLancashireMissing People