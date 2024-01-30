Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lidia Lupo was reported missing after she was last seen in person on Church Street at around 4.40pm on Saturday (January 27).

The 17-year-old was later caught on CCTV boarding a train at Preston railway station shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday (January 28).

A missing teenager from Preston has been found following a public appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers on Monday (January 29) said they were concerned for her welfare and urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Lancashire Police later confirmed on Tuesday (January 30) that Lidia had been found "safe and well."

A spokesman for the force said: "Yesterday we asked for your help to find Lidia, 17, who was missing from Preston.

"To update you, we are pleased to say that she has been found safe and well.