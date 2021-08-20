Missing teenage boy from Barrow may have travelled to Preston

Jay Scott was last seen in Barrow Town Centre at around 10.30am on Thursday, August 18.

The 16-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of broad build with cropped curly hair.

Jay - who may have travelled to Preston or Huddersfield - was last seen wearing wearing burgundy jogger bottoms.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare and are urging anybody with information to call 101

Officers would also like to urge Jay to contact this number if he sees this appeal.

