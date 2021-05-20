Missing Preston woman last seen in Boots found 'safe and well'

Rachael Parker, 40, was last seen at Boots Pharmacy, Lane Ends, at around 3.15pm on Wednesday, May 19.

Officers said they were growing "increasingly concerned" for her welfare and launched an appeal to help find her today (May 20).

They have now confirmed she has been found "safe and well".

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Earlier today we asked for your help in finding Rachael, who was missing from Preston but had links to Blackburn and Darwen.

"Just to update you, Rachael has now been found safe and well. Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal."

