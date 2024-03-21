Missing Preston man last seen three days ago has links to Blackpool, Blackburn and Accrington
Jonathan Fletcher, who is missing from Preston, was last seen on Monday.
The 27-year-old is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with light brown hair and a moustache.
He is believed to be wearing a khaki green thick coat, grey hooded jumper, grey joggers and black trainers.
Jonathan has links to Preston, Blackburn, Blackpool, and Accrington.
Lancashire Police said they are "concerned for his welfare" and urged the public to call 999 for immediate sightings.
If you have any other information about Jonathon's whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0594 of March 19.