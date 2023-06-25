News you can trust since 1886
A missing woman who police believed may have travelled to Blackpool has been found following a public appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

Amanda O’Brien was reported missing from her home in Eccles, Manchester.

Police believed she may have travelled to Blackpool and said they were “really concerned for Amanda’s welfare”.

A public appeal for information was launched and anyone with information about her whereabouts was urged to come forward.

A missing woman has been found following a public appealA missing woman has been found following a public appeal
On Sunday evening (June 25), officers confirmed the 38-year-old had been found following the appeal.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “You may remember our recent post about missing Amanda.

“We can now confirm she has been located.

“Thank you for your assistance.”