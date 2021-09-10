Missing Manchester teen, 17, 'could be in Chorley'

Police believe Connor McManus, who has been reported missing from his home address in Manchester, could be in the Chorley area.

The 17-year-old is described as a white male, 6ft tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 17-year old Connor McManus. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Connor is also believed to have links to Preston.

"We are now concerned for Connor's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have seen Connor or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 04/144974/21.