Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A missing man who has links across Lancashire was last seen 20 days ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Binkowski was last seen at Charter Walk Shopping Centre at around 8.50pm on December 17.

The 27-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall and has brown hair with green eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Binkowski was last seen at Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley on December 17 | Lancashire Police

He was wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas hoodie and white, black and red Nike trainers when he was last seen.

Daniel was also wearing a black coat with grey fur around the hood. The coat has the letters DNFD on the inside zip.

He has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Accrington, Darwen, Lancaster, Preston, Ramsbottom, Bury, Prestwich, Southend-On-Sea and Cumbria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since Daniel was reported missing to us, enquiries have been ongoing offline to find him, but we’re now asking for your help.”

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Daniel.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0306 of December 20.