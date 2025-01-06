Missing man who has links across Lancashire last seen at Burnley shopping centre 20 days ago
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Daniel Binkowski was last seen at Charter Walk Shopping Centre at around 8.50pm on December 17.
The 27-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall and has brown hair with green eyes.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He was wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas hoodie and white, black and red Nike trainers when he was last seen.
Daniel was also wearing a black coat with grey fur around the hood. The coat has the letters DNFD on the inside zip.
He has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Accrington, Darwen, Lancaster, Preston, Ramsbottom, Bury, Prestwich, Southend-On-Sea and Cumbria.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since Daniel was reported missing to us, enquiries have been ongoing offline to find him, but we’re now asking for your help.”
The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Daniel.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0306 of December 20.