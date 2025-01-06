Missing man who has links across Lancashire last seen at Burnley shopping centre 20 days ago

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A missing man who has links across Lancashire was last seen 20 days ago.

Daniel Binkowski was last seen at Charter Walk Shopping Centre at around 8.50pm on December 17.

The 27-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall and has brown hair with green eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Daniel Binkowski was last seen at Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley on December 17Daniel Binkowski was last seen at Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley on December 17
Daniel Binkowski was last seen at Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley on December 17 | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

He was wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas hoodie and white, black and red Nike trainers when he was last seen.

Daniel was also wearing a black coat with grey fur around the hood. The coat has the letters DNFD on the inside zip.

He has links to Burnley, Blackburn, Accrington, Darwen, Lancaster, Preston, Ramsbottom, Bury, Prestwich, Southend-On-Sea and Cumbria.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Since Daniel was reported missing to us, enquiries have been ongoing offline to find him, but we’re now asking for your help.”

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Daniel.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0306 of December 20.

Related topics:LancashireBurnleyBlackburnLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice