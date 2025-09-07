A missing man, 63, was last seen at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital five days ago.

Phillip Plant was last seen at around 12.26pm on Tuesday, September 2.

The 63-year-old is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of slight build, with short white hair.

Phillip Plant was last seen at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital on September 2 | Lancashire Police

He was wearing a black long jacket, grey polo, black joggers and black trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Officers have since released a CCTV image of Philip while he was in Blackburn on Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe he could now been in Preston.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Phillip.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0575 of September 2.