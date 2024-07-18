Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing man who was last seen ten days ago has links to Blackpool and Preston

Anthony Howells was last seen heading towards the railway station in Pontyclun between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Monday, July 8.

The 45-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, with a number of tattoos on his arms and legs. He also has the letters C,A, and T on his knuckles.

South Wales Police

Anthony was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour t-shirt, khaki Adidas joggers, black Nike trainers and a Nike bag.

Police believe he may have travelled to Blackpool and Preston.

If you have any information about Anthony’s whereabouts, call 101 or report it online at https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo quoting 2400225902.

Always call 999 in an emergency.