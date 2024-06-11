Have you seen Nicholas Wojdylo? The 42-year-old is missing and officers are concerned about him (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Concern is growing for a missing man who was last seen 18 days ago.

Nicholas Wojdylo was last seen on May 23.

Police have carried out a “number of enquiries offline to find him” since he was reported missing.

The 42-year-old is described as bald, of slim build, with grey facial hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black woolly hat, a white jacket with stripes across the centre, a red hoodie, dark blue jeans and brown shoes.

Nicholas has links to Blackpool, Preston and Bradford.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Nicholas.