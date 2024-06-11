Missing man, 42, last seen 18 days ago has links to Blackpool, Preston and Bradford
Concern is growing for a missing man who was last seen 18 days ago.
Nicholas Wojdylo was last seen on May 23.
Police have carried out a “number of enquiries offline to find him” since he was reported missing.
The 42-year-old is described as bald, of slim build, with grey facial hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black woolly hat, a white jacket with stripes across the centre, a red hoodie, dark blue jeans and brown shoes.
Nicholas has links to Blackpool, Preston and Bradford.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Nicholas.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0447 of May 5.