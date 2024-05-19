Missing Leyland woman last seen leaving St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston ‘could be in Blackpool’
Concern is growing for a missing Leyland woman who police believe could be in Blackpool.
Johanne Anderson was last seen leaving St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston at around 3pm on Saturday.
The 50-year-old is then believed to have walked in the direction of the Slug and Lettuce pub on Church Street.
Officers believe she may be in Blackpool.
Johanne is described as around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with light brown hair tied in a bun.
She was last seen wearing a blue denim dungaree dress with a white t-shirt underneath and white trainers. She was also carrying a blue bag.
Johanne has links to Preston, Leyland and to the Middleton area of Manchester.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Johanne.
If you have any other information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 0878 of May 18.
