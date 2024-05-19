Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers said they were “concerned for her welfare”.

Concern is growing for a missing Leyland woman who police believe could be in Blackpool.

Johanne Anderson was last seen leaving St George’s Shopping Centre in Preston at around 3pm on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers asked for the public's help to find Johanne Anderson who is missing (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old is then believed to have walked in the direction of the Slug and Lettuce pub on Church Street.

Officers believe she may be in Blackpool.

Johanne is described as around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, with light brown hair tied in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a blue denim dungaree dress with a white t-shirt underneath and white trainers. She was also carrying a blue bag.

Johanne has links to Preston, Leyland and to the Middleton area of Manchester.

The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Johanne.