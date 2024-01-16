Missing Leyland woman, 20, was last seen at Preston Bus Station on Boxing Day
A public appeal has been launched to help find a missing Leyland woman who was last seen on Boxing Day.
Indika Jarrett, from Leyland, was last seen at Preston Bus Station on December 26, 2023.
The 20-year-old is described as approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of average build, with black afro hair which is often pushed back in a bun.
She was last seen wearing a black waist-length puffer coat, black joggers and grey trainers.
She has links to Chorley, Warrington, Cumbria and London as well as Leyland.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact 101, quoting 0667 of January 8, 2024.