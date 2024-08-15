Missing Lancashire man's car found parked at Warton Crag Nature Reserve as urgent appeal launched

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:47 BST
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing man whose car was found at Warton Crag Nature Reserve.

James Lees was last seen in his car – a white Audi A4 – by Aldi on the prom heading towards Bolton-le-Sands at around 1pm on Wednesday.

His vehicle was later found in a car park at Warton Crag Nature Reserve.

James Lees' vehicle was later found in a carpark at Warton Crag Nature Reserve | Lancashire Police

There have been no further sightings of the 58-year-old since.

James - who also goes by Darren - is described as 6ft tall, with short dark hair. He has a stud earring on his right ear and usually wears jeans and a t-shirt.

Lancashire Police urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of James.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1391 of August 14.

